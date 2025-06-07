Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 07.06.2025

Married couple killed in overnight shelling of Ukrainian city of Kherson

In an overnight attack on Saturday, Russian occupying forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson, killing two civilians, reported Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Residential buildings came under enemy fire — two apartment buildings were damaged. Tragically, a married couple – a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman – were killed in the attack," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #kherson

