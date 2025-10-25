Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:09 25.10.2025

URCS, Emergency Service hold joint training in Rivne region

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine held joint training in Rivne region, the society said on Facebook on Saturday.

"Our cooperation with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is an example of unity that saves lives. We develop joint training platforms, strengthen the potential of communities and help those who are the first to respond to emergencies. Today, the Ukrainian Red Cross in 20 regions is integrated into the territorial subsystems of the Unified State System of Civil Protection. We have become part of the state response mechanism and by May 2026 we plan to fully complete integration at the regional level," Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko said at the opening of the training.

According to Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Demchuk, such exercises are not only training in technical skills, but also practicing interaction between structures that act as a single team at a critical moment.

"We are grateful to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for its support, equipment, training opportunities and constant readiness to help," Demchuk said.

During the training, rescuers and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Emergency Response Units from five regions practiced interaction in responding to emergency situations.

The participants of the training worked at four locations, practicing actions to rescue victims under rubble, respond to the consequences of chemical and radiation incidents, eliminate fires during road accidents and at the victim decontamination station.

In addition, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine signed an agreement on the joint use of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine training ground in the Rivne region.

As part of the event, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Rivne region received a modular building, which will become a space for trainings and coordination of actions during training. In addition, 95 sets of fire equipment were transferred to the voluntary fire brigades of the territorial communities of Rivne region.

Tags: #emergency_service #urcs #rivne

