Number of victims in Odesa region grows to 10, incl a child – State Emergency Service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The Russian airstrike near a market in the town of Chornomorsk killed two people and injured 10 others, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"A fire broke out at the scene. Two cars were destroyed, and 13 more were damaged. Fires broke out. Nearby buildings were also damaged," the Telegram channel reported.

Rescuers reportedly extinguished the fire. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on the scene, providing assistance to local residents.

Two deaths and seven injuries were previously reported.