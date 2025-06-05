Merz: Trump is key person to stop Russia-Ukraine war

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in Washington on Thursday that Trump is a "key person" to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"He [Trump] is a key person in the world who can really [stop it] by putting pressure on Russia," Merz said, adding that he would like to discuss this in more detail during bilateral talks.

Merz added that his opinion is "clear" that he is on the side of Ukraine.

"And I think... we are having a duty to do something about this now to stop it after three and a half years, which is really terrible. Look at the kids, the kids who were kidnapped from Ukraine to Russia. It's all terrible. And that's why we're talking about instruments, measures, what we can do, and my personal opinion on this is clear: we're on the side of Ukraine, and we're trying to make it stronger and stronger just to make Putin stops this war," the German Chancellor said.