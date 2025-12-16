Interfax-Ukraine
10:46 16.12.2025

Partners announce new contributions to strengthening AFU at 'Ramstein' format meeting - Ministry of Defense

On Tuesday, December 16, the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format will be held via video link, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed.

"During the meeting, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal will inform allies about the current situation on the battlefield, as well as Ukraine's key needs for strengthening defense and bringing about lasting peace. At the same time, partners will announce new contributions to strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense thanked the partners participating in this format.

Tags: #ramstein #ministry_of_defense

12:50 16.12.2025
Concept of underwater mine clearance developed by Ministry of Defense

21:35 15.12.2025
Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

18:13 04.12.2025
Defense Ministry allocates additional UAH 2.1 bln to order drones, other equipment through DOT-Chain Defense

10:34 28.11.2025
Ukraine to prepare eight demining battalions by late 2025

10:20 12.11.2025
Public Council at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense calls for review of all defense contracts after NABU recordings in Energoatom case

16:17 24.10.2025
Ukrainian Defense Ministry develops draft of updated Military Medical Doctrine

15:29 17.10.2025
Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

15:10 17.10.2025
Ukraine to receive EUR 165 mln for mine action in 2026

13:54 16.10.2025
Partners make new contributions to PURL worth at least $422 million – Defense Minister Shmyhal

21:00 15.10.2025
Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

