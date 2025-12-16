Partners announce new contributions to strengthening AFU at 'Ramstein' format meeting - Ministry of Defense

On Tuesday, December 16, the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format will be held via video link, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed.

"During the meeting, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal will inform allies about the current situation on the battlefield, as well as Ukraine's key needs for strengthening defense and bringing about lasting peace. At the same time, partners will announce new contributions to strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the message says.

The Ministry of Defense thanked the partners participating in this format.