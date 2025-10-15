Hegseth: Under Trump's leadership, Russia's war against Ukraine to be ended

Photo: Reuters

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth believes that under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump and together with European allies, Russia’s war against Ukraine will be ended. If the war does not end, the United States and allies will take the necessary measures to make Russia pay for it.

He made this statement on Wednesday in Brussels at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein). "Under the unwavering leadership of President Trump, and in particular with our European allies, we will end the war in Ukraine. The war must end." Hegseth stated that, as demonstrated in Gaza and the broader Middle East, President Trump had shown a unique ability to foster peace and generate opportunities even in circumstances where peace appeared remote. He emphasized that this capacity was exclusive to Trump. According to Hegseth, although the war had not started during Trump’s presidency, it would conclude under his leadership. He urged that the current moment be seized to decisively pursue peace in Ukraine, even if it required force.

However, the U.S. Secretary of War did not rule out that if "this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, together with our allies, will take the necessary steps to impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression." "If we must take this step, the U.S. War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said that, in his view, the most effective means of deterring Russian aggression were a powerful and well-equipped NATO led by European nations, as well as a Ukrainian military capable of defending itself and maintaining a deterrent presence along NATO’s borders. He reiterated the principle of achieving peace through strength.