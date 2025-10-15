Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:08 15.10.2025

Hegseth: Under Trump's leadership, Russia's war against Ukraine to be ended

2 min read
Hegseth: Under Trump's leadership, Russia's war against Ukraine to be ended
Photo: Reuters

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth believes that under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump and together with European allies, Russia’s war against Ukraine will be ended. If the war does not end, the United States and allies will take the necessary measures to make Russia pay for it.

He made this statement on Wednesday in Brussels at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein). "Under the unwavering leadership of President Trump, and in particular with our European allies, we will end the war in Ukraine. The war must end." Hegseth stated that, as demonstrated in Gaza and the broader Middle East, President Trump had shown a unique ability to foster peace and generate opportunities even in circumstances where peace appeared remote. He emphasized that this capacity was exclusive to Trump. According to Hegseth, although the war had not started during Trump’s presidency, it would conclude under his leadership. He urged that the current moment be seized to decisively pursue peace in Ukraine, even if it required force.

However, the U.S. Secretary of War did not rule out that if "this war does not end, if there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, together with our allies, will take the necessary steps to impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression." "If we must take this step, the U.S. War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said that, in his view, the most effective means of deterring Russian aggression were a powerful and well-equipped NATO led by European nations, as well as a Ukrainian military capable of defending itself and maintaining a deterrent presence along NATO’s borders. He reiterated the principle of achieving peace through strength.

Tags: #hegseth #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

21:00 15.10.2025
Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

20:57 15.10.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

20:13 15.10.2025
Shmyhal urges partners to provide 'winter package' of air defense for Ukraine

Shmyhal urges partners to provide 'winter package' of air defense for Ukraine

17:58 15.10.2025
German Defense Minister announces additional military assistance to Ukraine of over EUR 2 bln

German Defense Minister announces additional military assistance to Ukraine of over EUR 2 bln

11:18 15.10.2025
Rutte, Hegseth announce expansion of PURL initiative

Rutte, Hegseth announce expansion of PURL initiative

12:07 02.10.2025
Meeting of Ramstein format group to be held on Oct. 15 in Brussels

Meeting of Ramstein format group to be held on Oct. 15 in Brussels

20:50 10.09.2025
Zelenskyy on Ramstein: There are results on new air defense systems for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Ramstein: There are results on new air defense systems for Ukraine

20:13 09.09.2025
Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

19:52 03.09.2025
UK Defence Secretary confirms Ramstein meeting in London next week

UK Defence Secretary confirms Ramstein meeting in London next week

19:50 13.08.2025
Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

Rutte to Shmyhal: We’ll continue to support you

Denmark to donate DKK 1.1 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – govt

AD
AD