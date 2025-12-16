Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:30 16.12.2025

Shmyhal at Ramstein proposes to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs

2 min read
Shmyhal at Ramstein proposes to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Defense Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal appealed to partners within the framework of the 32nd meeting in the Ramstein format with a proposal to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs and expressed sincere gratitude for support in 2025, which became a record year in terms of aid.

"If all obligations are fulfilled, we will be able to attract $45 billion, more than in any year since the start of a full-scale war," he said on social networks.

The minister said the total amount of Ukraine's defense needs in 2026 is $120 billion. Ukraine can cover half of this amount with its own resources, but $60 billion should come from partners, Shmyhal added.

He briefed the participants of the meeting about Ukraine's key priorities.

"Stable and predictable financing of Ukraine's defense. That is why I turned to partners with a proposal to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs," the minister said.

Shmyhal also stressed the significance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense, as Russia continues air terror, and Ukraine needs capabilities to protect people.

It is also necessary to support the Ukrainian production of drones and other weapons that have proven effective on the battlefield; supply of ammunition, in particular long-range ones.

Shmyhal separately highlighted the importance of the PURL mechanism. According to him, this key element of cooperation between Europe and the United States should continue to receive funding.

"Ukraine's total need for PURL packages is $15 billion in 2026," the minister said.

He stated that Ukraine remains committed to restoring peace, but to achieve it, it is necessary to increase pressure on the aggressor, limit its resources, and expand Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Tags: #shmyhal #ramstein

