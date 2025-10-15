Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at Ramstein stressed to partners the importance of assisting the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with drones to maintain the frontline, calling it an "existential priority."

"There are three main priorities: FPV drones for the frontline and FPV ISR drones to maintain the frontline. This is priority number one. This is an existential priority. The second priority is interceptor drones and missiles," he said at a press conference after a meeting in the Ramstein format (31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group).

Shmyhal said Ukraine is asking partners to finance the production of interceptor drones. In particular, the UK Defense Minister John Healey announced the joint production of interceptors with Ukraine.

As Shmyhal reminded, Ukraine needs missiles to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles.

"We asked partners from Europe and the United States about this," he said.

The third priority, according to the minister, is long-range and financing for the production of Ukrainian deep-strike drones. Speaking about long-range missiles, Shmyhal said missiles of a "very well-known name" were discussed, and Ukraine "asks for this" for more massive strikes on Russian military infrastructure and Russian oil refineries.

Earlier, in his opening speech at the opening of Ramstein, the Ukrainian Defense Minister said that in 2026, Ukraine will be able to produce up to 10 million drones if partners provide the necessary financing. Ukraine continues to insist on the priority need of over $4 billion.