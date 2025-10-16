Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:54 16.10.2025

Partners make new contributions to PURL worth at least $422 million – Defense Minister Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/11766

During the 31st meeting in the Ramstein format, further support packages for Ukraine were agreed upon, in particular, partners made new contributions to the PURL initiative totaling at least $422 million, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"New contributions to the PURL initiative totaling at least $422 million. More than half of NATO member states have already made or declared contributions to PURL," the minister said on Telegram.

In addition, he reported on new contributions to purchases from Ukrainian industry for $715 million: Norway will provide $600 million for UAVs, electronic warfare systems, and explosives; the Netherlands - $106 million for strike and reconnaissance UAVs; Canada - $8 million for interceptor drones, Iceland - $4 million within the "Danish model."

The partners also announced new military assistance packages: Sweden – $8 billion for security assistance to Ukraine in 2026–2027, Czech Republic – a new package of $72 million; Canada – $20 million for winter equipment and missile components, Portugal – $12 million to the British IFU arms procurement fund for Ukraine and Finland is preparing the 13th military assistance package.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Secretary of Defense of the United Kingdom John Healey and the Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius for their leadership, support and development of the Ramstein format meetings, as well as to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and each participating country of the Ramstein format "for their contribution to saving lives and bringing sustainable peace closer."

