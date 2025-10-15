Shmyhal urges partners to provide 'winter package' of air defense for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at Ramstein asked partners to provide Ukraine with a so-called "winter package" to support air defense, as Russia has intensified air terror.

"During our discussion today, we also paid special attention to Ukraine's needs for air defense. With the approach of winter, Russia is intensifying its brutal air attacks directed against our energy infrastructure," he said at a press conference after a meeting in the Ramstein format (the 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group).

Shmyhal said that last Friday Russia struck a large power plant in Kyiv with ballistic missiles, leaving half of the city without electricity.

"We ask our partners to provide a so-called 'winter package' of air defense, a sufficient supply of interceptors to protect our civilian population and our civilian infrastructure," he said.