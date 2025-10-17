Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Bulgarian Minister of National Defense Atanas Zapryanov on the sidelines of the Ramstein meeting to discuss security in the Black Sea and cooperation under the SAFE initiative.

"On the sidelines of the Ramstein meeting, I met with Bulgarian Minister of National Defense Atanas Zapryanov. We discussed the security situation in Europe and the Black Sea. Ukraine is ready to join the trilateral initiative on demining and ensuring shipping security in the Black Sea. We also touched on prospects for strengthening military cooperation. We count on the possibility of working together within the SAFE project," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He noted that Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation between the defense industries of both countries, particularly in production and cybersecurity.

Shmyhal thanked Bulgaria for its steadfast support, including practical assistance aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As reported, during the 31st Ramstein-format meeting, partners agreed on further support packages for Ukraine. In particular, they made new contributions totaling at least $422 million to the PURL initiative, Shmyhal said