Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:40 27.11.2025

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic situation following meetings in Geneva

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic situation following meetings in Geneva
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof discussed the diplomatic situation following the meetings of their national security advisers in Geneva and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram on Thursday evening.

“We discussed the current diplomatic situation following the advisors-level meetings in Geneva and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We expect that constructive cooperation with all partners will make it possible to build on the current momentum for peace,” he said.

Zelenskyy assured that “on our side, the work has always been – and will continue to be – as substantive as possible.”

“I also informed the Prime Minister about our needs for defense and for protecting civilian infrastructure. Thank you for your constant support and readiness to assist,” the head of state added.

As reported, during Sunday's talks in Geneva, the USA and Ukraine finalized the framework of the agreement, reducing it from 28 to 19 points, according to Ukrainian officials. A US official stated that the Ukrainians "agreed to a peace agreement," but added that some minor details remain to be ironed out.

In turn, Ukrainian officials told Axios that the USA agreed to strengthen the draft security guarantees proposed along with the original 28-point plan. The parties agreed that the most sensitive issue of territorial concessions would be discussed at the leadership level, between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy.

The Coalition of the Willing, which met online on November 25, agreed to continue supporting Ukraine.

Tags: #netherlands #peace #cooperation

