Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:46 17.11.2025

Sybiha briefs Norwegian FM on Russia's attacks on energy grid, govt's response to Energoatom probe

1 min read
Sybiha briefs Norwegian FM on Russia's attacks on energy grid, govt's response to Energoatom probe
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha briefed his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, on Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy system and the Ukrainian government's response to recent corruption investigations at NNEGC Energoatom.

“I spoke with Espen Barth Eide and informed him about Russia’s latest attacks against Ukraine and our energy system, including the infrastructure of our nuclear power plants. I thanked Norway for its outstanding leadership in supporting Ukraine in all areas, including energy assistance, gas procurement, investment in our defense industry, and others. I also informed my counterpart about the Ukrainian government’s resolute responses to recent corruption investigations and practical steps to prove Ukraine’s continued commitment to reforms and fight against corruption,” Sybiha said on X.

The Foreign Minister thanked Norway for its outstanding leadership in supporting Ukraine in all areas, including energy assistance, gas purchases, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, and others.

The parties exchanged views on ways to counter Russia's threats to Europe and various regional challenges.

Tags: #sybiha #norway #conversation

MORE ABOUT

20:54 17.11.2025
Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for his prayers for Ukraine

17:41 17.11.2025
Ukraine ready to assist Poland in investigating railway sabotage – Sybiha

Ukraine ready to assist Poland in investigating railway sabotage – Sybiha

16:36 17.11.2025
Romania had to evacuate its border village, Russia’s brutal escalation of terror threatens not only Ukraine – Sybiha

Romania had to evacuate its border village, Russia’s brutal escalation of terror threatens not only Ukraine – Sybiha

13:02 15.11.2025
Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss energy, fighter jets, anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss energy, fighter jets, anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine

12:34 14.11.2025
Sybiha expects decisions discussed at G7 meeting to be quickly implemented

Sybiha expects decisions discussed at G7 meeting to be quickly implemented

19:46 12.11.2025
Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

18:44 12.11.2025
Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

19:52 07.11.2025
Ukraine, Norway extend transport agreement until end of 2027

Ukraine, Norway extend transport agreement until end of 2027

15:22 07.11.2025
Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

15:06 07.11.2025
Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

HOT NEWS

President’s Office denies reports that Umerov allegedly refuses to return to Ukraine

Svyrydenko: Interim results of Energoatom audit should be ready in Dec

Ukraine hopes to be able to reach agreement on using frozen Russian assets for its own production

Macron hopes that peace in Ukraine to be achieved by 2027, calls for increased pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy believes not enough measures taken to cleanse governance system of corruption

LATEST

Ukraine, Poland hold working group meeting on exhumation; outcomes to be published in mid-Dec

Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

Budanov on Midas case: Anti-corruption agencies do excellent job exposing illegal scheme

Defense forces conducting assault operations near Yablukove, fierce fighting underway near Varvarivka in Huliaipole axis – spokesman

Graham: Russia sanctions bill will provide Trump with more tools to end bloodbath in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Shortlist of candidates for Energoatom supervisory board already formed – Minister of Economy

Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

Russians spreading fake about taking control of ‘left bank of Kupyansk’ – AFU’s 10th Army Corps

AD
AD