Sybiha briefs Norwegian FM on Russia's attacks on energy grid, govt's response to Energoatom probe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha briefed his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, on Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy system and the Ukrainian government's response to recent corruption investigations at NNEGC Energoatom.

“I spoke with Espen Barth Eide and informed him about Russia’s latest attacks against Ukraine and our energy system, including the infrastructure of our nuclear power plants. I thanked Norway for its outstanding leadership in supporting Ukraine in all areas, including energy assistance, gas procurement, investment in our defense industry, and others. I also informed my counterpart about the Ukrainian government’s resolute responses to recent corruption investigations and practical steps to prove Ukraine’s continued commitment to reforms and fight against corruption,” Sybiha said on X.

The parties exchanged views on ways to counter Russia's threats to Europe and various regional challenges.