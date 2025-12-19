Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:01 19.12.2025

Ukraine, USA working on cooperation in unmanned systems – Defense Ministry

1 min read
The U.S. delegation met with Ukrainian manufacturers and conducted the first official tests of Ukrainian drones, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

"Envoys of the U.S. Navy and the Ministry of War made two visits to Ukraine to get acquainted with Ukrainian naval drones and conduct the first official tests. The American delegation studied the technical capabilities of a number of platforms and held meetings with Ukrainian manufacturers," the ministry said.

During the meetings, the Ukrainian side proposed solutions that have already proven their effectiveness in special operations and combat conditions.

"Ukraine offers the United States a strategic partnership. Ukraine's defense industry is shaping the global market for unmanned systems and integrating into the global security architecture through the experience of modern warfare," the Defense Ministry said.

