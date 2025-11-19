Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussing cooperation and diplomatic situation

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

During a meeting in Ankara, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed further cooperation and joint projects, as well as the diplomatic situation.

"Today, Mr. President and I discussed further cooperation, joint production projects, and coordination for more effective protection of life. Our teams will work on what was agreed upon today. We are counting on results," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Wednesday.

The leaders also discussed the diplomatic situation. According to the Ukrainian head of state, "many processes" have now intensified. He noted the importance of security guarantees and added that Ukraine will continue to coordinate and work with all partners.

"We are counting on the strength of Turkish diplomacy and its clarity in Moscow," Zelenskyy noted.

He also noted the importance of involving Turkey in the Coalition of the Willing, particularly in the naval component.

"Everyone understands the importance of security in the Black Sea, and such security can only be guaranteed together with Turkey," the president said.