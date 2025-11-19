Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 19.11.2025

Norway to allocate $3 mln to Food from Ukraine, $9 mln for those affected by war in Ukraine

Norway has announced a contribution of $3 million to the Food from Ukraine program, and will also allocate $9 million for food security for children and needy people in Ukraine, said Norway's Minister of International Development Åsmund Grøver Aukrust.

"Russia's terrible war has affected vulnerable people on all continents. We are amazed at Ukraine's achievements. We have regained control of the Black Sea grain corridor, allowing food exports from Ukraine to resume. Despite threats and attacks on ports, this corridor has been successful," he said at the opening of the fourth International Food Security Summit, Food from Ukraine, in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Aukrust noted the significant impact of the Grain from Ukraine program, highlighting Ukraine's potential to contribute to global food security alongside international partners and address hunger in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

"For Norway, preventing hunger is a key element of our food security strategy. Preventing hunger in areas of conflict and war is one of the most important aspects of our humanitarian strategy. Therefore, Grain from Ukraine is important to us and helps us achieve this goal," he stressed.

Aukrust announced that Norway will allocate an additional $3 million to Food from Ukraine to help provide food to people in Gaza, Sudan, and Syria. This will increase the total funding for the project, which began as Grain from Ukraine, to $20 million by 2025.

Additionally, Norway announced a $9 million contribution to the UN World Food Programme to support food security for war-affected children and vulnerable people in Ukraine.

"Norway will continue to stand by Ukraine politically, militarily, humanitarily, and civically," the Norwegian Minister of International Development assured.

