Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will continue to offer a complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite the lack of counter-proposals from the Russian Federation.

"We continue to offer a complete, unconditional ceasefire and all worthy and rational steps that can provide a lasting and reliable peace. The Ukrainian proposal that we gave to the Russians is logical and realistic. The Russians have never handed over their memorandum to anyone. We do not have it, the Turkish side does not have it, and the American side also does not have the Russian document," he said in an evening video address on Sunday.

According to him, on Sunday he discussed expectations from the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Monday with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, with head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak, the heads of intelligence and the military.

"Despite this [the lack of proposals from the Russian Federation], we will try to achieve at least some progress on the path to peace," the president emphasized.