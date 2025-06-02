Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:53 02.06.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will continue to offer a complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite the lack of counter-proposals from the Russian Federation.

"We continue to offer a complete, unconditional ceasefire and all worthy and rational steps that can provide a lasting and reliable peace. The Ukrainian proposal that we gave to the Russians is logical and realistic. The Russians have never handed over their memorandum to anyone. We do not have it, the Turkish side does not have it, and the American side also does not have the Russian document," he said in an evening video address on Sunday.

According to him, on Sunday he discussed expectations from the meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Monday with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, with head of the presidential office Andriy Yermak, the heads of intelligence and the military.

"Despite this [the lack of proposals from the Russian Federation], we will try to achieve at least some progress on the path to peace," the president emphasized.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

12:05 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

13:11 31.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

20:28 30.05.2025
Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

19:40 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

17:39 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

15:50 30.05.2025
Bulgarian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit - Zelenskyy

Bulgarian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit - Zelenskyy

15:12 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets Turkish FM in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets Turkish FM in Kyiv

13:37 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

20:23 29.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

HOT NEWS

Drapaty submits report of resignation from post of Land Forces Commander

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

LATEST

Merz to discuss Ukraine war with Trump during visit to USA on June 5

Military train of occupiers blown up near Melitopol – Defense intelligence

Drapaty submits report of resignation from post of Land Forces Commander

Text of Ukraine's peace proposals for agreement with Russia appeared – media

Zelenskyy on SBU special operation: Ukraine defends itself, does everything to make Russia end this war

Poroshenko, together with Western politicians, met with military personnel in Odesa and handed over a batch of drones and equipment

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 6, incl two children

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul – Foreign Ministry spokesman

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

Defense Intelligence warns Ukrainians about possible recruitment by Russian special services abroad

AD
AD