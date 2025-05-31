Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region

A mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements of Sumy district has been announced in Sumy region, the head of Sumy regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported.

"The decision was made in view of the constant threat to the lives of the civilian population as a result of shelling of border communities," Hryhorov wrote on Facebook.

The evacuation is being carried out from the settlements of Horobivka of the Richkivka rural community, Shtanivka, Voronivka and Yanchenka of the Bilopollia urban community, Tsymbalivka and Shkurativka of the Vorozhbianka urban community, as well as from the settlements of Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spaske and Kapitanivka of the Mykolaivka rural community.

"All those in need of assistance are provided with transportation, humanitarian aid, temporary accommodation and social payments. Contact number of the evacuation headquarters in the Sumy region: 050 650 70 83," the head of the regional administration emphasized.

He urged residents not to delay the decision to evacuate.

"Staying in a zone of constant danger is a direct threat to your life and health," Hryhorov stressed.

Today, 213 settlements in Sumy region are subject to mandatory evacuation.