09:54 31.10.2025

Norway transfers bridge, medical equipment to Sumy region, Slovenia allocated funds for heat supply – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported on new assistance from Norway and Slovenia to the front-line Sumy region.

At the international conference "Resilience and the European Future of the Sumy Region" at the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister noted the effectiveness of the last visit to Norway, where he accompanied the first lady Olena Zelenska.

"Norway is transferring a bridge to Sumy region. It was disassembled in Norway and will soon be reassembled in the Mykolaivka community. Sumy region will also receive EUR 2 million worth of medical equipment from Norway. Today, the leadership of Sumy region will decide which communities will receive this assistance," the minister said.

He thanked his Slovenian colleague, Tanja Fajon, who is visiting Ukraine, for the "Slovenian government's decision announced today to allocate an additional EUR 250,000 to Sumy region for winter heating."

The minister thanked other countries that support Sumy region, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Great Britain, Italy, Indonesia, Iceland, Germany, Norway, Poland, South Korea, the United States, Turkey, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Moldova, and Japan.

"Your generators, modular boiler houses, fire engines, ambulances, and rescue equipment help Sumy region survive despite the constant shelling. Thanks to your generosity, Russia will never be able to plunge us into darkness," he noted.

Additionally, Sybiha stressed that the Russians are deliberately destroying Sumy region, particularly the city of Shostka, and that they must take responsibility for their actions.

