Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:41 31.10.2025

Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

1 min read

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on partners to increase international support for Sumy region, which has already received over $35 million in assistance.

"For me and our entire diplomatic family, not only the 21st Brigade but the entire Sumy region has become home. I regularly visit the region and maintain contact with its leadership. Our embassies from around the world report on the practical results of raising aid for frontline regions. These results are there," he said at the international conference entitled "Sumy region’s resilience and European future" at the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the minister, last year, international support for Sumy region amounted to almost $55 million, significantly exceeding previous figures.

"This year, we must exceed this target. More than $35 million has already been raised. We are continuing our work," he stated.

The Foreign Minister added that the issue of aid to Ukraine's frontline regions is raised during all foreign visits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally raises this topic with his colleagues.

Tags: #support #sybiha #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

09:54 31.10.2025
Norway transfers bridge, medical equipment to Sumy region, Slovenia allocated funds for heat supply – Sybiha

Norway transfers bridge, medical equipment to Sumy region, Slovenia allocated funds for heat supply – Sybiha

17:58 29.10.2025
Sybiha congratulates Turkey on 102nd anniversary of Republic proclamation

Sybiha congratulates Turkey on 102nd anniversary of Republic proclamation

21:03 28.10.2025
Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

10:51 28.10.2025
Ukrainian diplomacy successfully isolates Russia on intl stage – Sybiha

Ukrainian diplomacy successfully isolates Russia on intl stage – Sybiha

12:10 27.10.2025
Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

10:35 27.10.2025
Russian attacks in Sumy region kills 1, injures 16

Russian attacks in Sumy region kills 1, injures 16

09:13 27.10.2025
Russian air attacks leave part of Sumy region without electricity

Russian air attacks leave part of Sumy region without electricity

21:02 24.10.2025
Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

Sybiha, Norwegian Defense Minister discuss development of defense industrial cooperation

16:32 22.10.2025
State Customs Service implements AI-based function and voice communication

State Customs Service implements AI-based function and voice communication

16:03 22.10.2025
URCS to set up support center for victims of Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv

URCS to set up support center for victims of Russian UAV attack in Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

LATEST

Russian commander involved in murder of 17 civilians in Bucha notified of suspicion - PGO

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

MFA recommends that Ukrainian citizens in Tanzania maintain heightened vigilance due to worsening security situation

Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region

Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Near Kostiantynivka, Phoenix unit destroys Russian Grad, two tanks, about 50 occupiers

AD
AD