Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has called on partners to increase international support for Sumy region, which has already received over $35 million in assistance.

"For me and our entire diplomatic family, not only the 21st Brigade but the entire Sumy region has become home. I regularly visit the region and maintain contact with its leadership. Our embassies from around the world report on the practical results of raising aid for frontline regions. These results are there," he said at the international conference entitled "Sumy region’s resilience and European future" at the Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the minister, last year, international support for Sumy region amounted to almost $55 million, significantly exceeding previous figures.

"This year, we must exceed this target. More than $35 million has already been raised. We are continuing our work," he stated.

The Foreign Minister added that the issue of aid to Ukraine's frontline regions is raised during all foreign visits. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally raises this topic with his colleagues.