Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:16 27.10.2025

URCS volunteers meet evacuation train in Zhytomyr region

1 min read
Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) met evacuation train in Zhytomyr region.

As the society reported on Facebook, ten elderly people from geriatric boarding houses in frontline regions of Ukraine arrived by train in Berdychiv.

At the railway station, they were met by volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Emergency Response Unit in Zhytomyr region, rescuers, doctors and representatives of local authorities. The URCS volunteers helped people carry their luggage, accompanied them to transport and supported them during resettlement.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society Rescue Officer coordinated the process of interaction between services and social institutions to ensure the comfort and safety of each evacuee.

