Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:12 23.05.2025

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

1 min read
Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

The lists for the exchange of prisoners of war were formed according to a single criterion - to save lives, new exchanges are expected within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"Today, after the agreements reached at the meeting in Istanbul, Ukraine managed to return 390 of our citizens from Russian captivity. This is the result of clear coordination of all institutions that worked on behalf of the President of Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook.

The minister emphasized that all of the key bodies responsible for preparing for the exchange worked together as a single team with one goal: to return our people home as quickly as possible.

Military and civilian. Men and women. They are all ours. The lists were formed based on one criterion: saving lives. Within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, we expect new exchanges that will last several days. We have not forgotten anyone. We will continue to work until we return everyone," said Umerov.

Tags: #umerov

MORE ABOUT

19:11 19.05.2025
Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

19:20 16.05.2025
Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

19:02 16.05.2025
Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

17:28 16.05.2025
Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

17:46 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

Zelenskyy sends delegation to Istanbul headed by defense minister to meet with Russian reps

11:57 10.05.2025
Umerov discusses strengthening air defense, prospects for cooperation in defense with German Defense Ministry delegation

Umerov discusses strengthening air defense, prospects for cooperation in defense with German Defense Ministry delegation

11:36 10.05.2025
EU directs EUR1 bln from excess profits from Russian assets to Ukraine's defense industry - Umerov

EU directs EUR1 bln from excess profits from Russian assets to Ukraine's defense industry - Umerov

15:52 25.04.2025
Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Umerov thanks Denmark for funding batch of artillery ammunition for Ukraine

10:58 24.04.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

09:54 17.04.2025
Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

HOT NEWS

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

Three people killed, four injured over past day in Donetsk region

LATEST

Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Number of biomethane plants should almost double, their capacity triple in 2025- Bioenergy Association head

Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

AD
AD