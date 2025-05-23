Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

The lists for the exchange of prisoners of war were formed according to a single criterion - to save lives, new exchanges are expected within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"Today, after the agreements reached at the meeting in Istanbul, Ukraine managed to return 390 of our citizens from Russian captivity. This is the result of clear coordination of all institutions that worked on behalf of the President of Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook.

The minister emphasized that all of the key bodies responsible for preparing for the exchange worked together as a single team with one goal: to return our people home as quickly as possible.

Military and civilian. Men and women. They are all ours. The lists were formed based on one criterion: saving lives. Within the framework of the Istanbul agreements, we expect new exchanges that will last several days. We have not forgotten anyone. We will continue to work until we return everyone," said Umerov.