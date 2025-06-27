Approach to fortifications changed in light of enemy tactics – Umerov

The approach to building fortifications has changed in light of enemy tactics, and all planned tasks are being completed on schedule, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

During a meeting with journalists, he said that previously fortifications were built on the principle of battalion defense areas and company strongholds with significant length of communication passages (2-5 km). But the enemy's tactics have changed: now they do not act in classic battalions and companies, mainly using small infantry formations with the support of unmanned systems during assault operations.

As explained by the Ministry of Defense, in response to the change in the enemy's offensive tactics, a new model was introduced - spatially smaller strongholds with communication trenches of 60-70 meters, with mandatory anti-drone coverage, which are more difficult to detect and which effectively perform the tasks of defense, deterrence and fire damage, including against FPV drones.

Umerov added that fortifications are being adapted to priorities in specific areas. In particular, in Sumy direction, defensive lines are being strengthened in the most threatening areas. There is an additional build-up of engineering equipment for defensive lines in accordance with the needs of the command.

The Minister of Defense noted that he hears commanders daily about the situation at the front, including the state of the fortification equipment of the defensive lines. In particular, confirmation was received from the Chairman of the State Special Transport Service, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Yakovets, that all planned tasks are being carried out according to schedule.

"Fortification is not only concrete and trenches, but also an adaptive engineering system that takes into account the enemy's tactics and always works for one thing: the protection of our soldiers. We monitor the process daily and strengthen those areas where it is most needed," Umerov said.

Unlike traditional fortifications, as the minister emphasized, modern fortifications are camouflaged in accordance with the terrain and are specially reduced in size so as not to reveal positions and maintain effectiveness on the battlefield.