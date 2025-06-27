Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 27.06.2025

Approach to fortifications changed in light of enemy tactics – Umerov

2 min read

The approach to building fortifications has changed in light of enemy tactics, and all planned tasks are being completed on schedule, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

During a meeting with journalists, he said that previously fortifications were built on the principle of battalion defense areas and company strongholds with significant length of communication passages (2-5 km). But the enemy's tactics have changed: now they do not act in classic battalions and companies, mainly using small infantry formations with the support of unmanned systems during assault operations.

As explained by the Ministry of Defense, in response to the change in the enemy's offensive tactics, a new model was introduced - spatially smaller strongholds with communication trenches of 60-70 meters, with mandatory anti-drone coverage, which are more difficult to detect and which effectively perform the tasks of defense, deterrence and fire damage, including against FPV drones.

Umerov added that fortifications are being adapted to priorities in specific areas. In particular, in Sumy direction, defensive lines are being strengthened in the most threatening areas. There is an additional build-up of engineering equipment for defensive lines in accordance with the needs of the command.

The Minister of Defense noted that he hears commanders daily about the situation at the front, including the state of the fortification equipment of the defensive lines. In particular, confirmation was received from the Chairman of the State Special Transport Service, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Yakovets, that all planned tasks are being carried out according to schedule.

"Fortification is not only concrete and trenches, but also an adaptive engineering system that takes into account the enemy's tactics and always works for one thing: the protection of our soldiers. We monitor the process daily and strengthen those areas where it is most needed," Umerov said.

Unlike traditional fortifications, as the minister emphasized, modern fortifications are camouflaged in accordance with the terrain and are specially reduced in size so as not to reveal positions and maintain effectiveness on the battlefield.

Tags: #umerov #buildings #changes

MORE ABOUT

20:43 27.06.2025
Umerov: One of new products for combating shaheds shows very high efficiency

Umerov: One of new products for combating shaheds shows very high efficiency

16:05 27.06.2025
Umerov: There will be more long-range operations. Contracting for tens of thousands of new long-range drones already being prepared

Umerov: There will be more long-range operations. Contracting for tens of thousands of new long-range drones already being prepared

15:02 27.06.2025
Umerov: DPRK involves about 11,000 soldiers from elite contingent in war against Ukraine, considers deploying additional contingent

Umerov: DPRK involves about 11,000 soldiers from elite contingent in war against Ukraine, considers deploying additional contingent

13:54 27.06.2025
Umerov on meetings with Russia: Russians likely use humanitarian issues as argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure

Umerov on meetings with Russia: Russians likely use humanitarian issues as argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure

18:40 24.06.2025
Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

20:40 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

12:36 12.06.2025
DIM launches long-term installment plan in hryvnias at 10% interest for homebuyers

DIM launches long-term installment plan in hryvnias at 10% interest for homebuyers

17:52 05.06.2025
Umerov, his Norwegian counterpart discuss joint projects in field of UAVs

Umerov, his Norwegian counterpart discuss joint projects in field of UAVs

21:17 04.06.2025
Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

19:24 02.06.2025
Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

HOT NEWS

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

Expanded Entrepreneurship Council includes 77 businessmen, Yermak, Svyrydenko, business ombudsman, FEU rep, Katsion as secretary

Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian shahed manufacturers

Zelenskyy, NSDC instruct to provide funds for national security and defense in 2026-2028 budget declaration, process increase in payments to military

Four dead, 17 injured in Samar as result of Russian strike – regional administration

LATEST

Russia’s soviet-era stocks of armored vehicles approaching point of diminishing availability – ISW

Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

La Famiglia group co-owner announces hotel project

La Famiglia group co-owner announces hotel project

Bill on insurance of military risks aimed at creating internal reinsurance mechanism in Ukraine – Association of Insurers

Prosecutor General: We’re creating new units based on SBU that will collect evidence for special tribunal on aggression

Two-thirds of Ukrainian parents lack access to basic child-rearing support - UNICEF study

Ukrnafta plans to apply clean technologies of Norwegian Ennox Technology & Partners in Ukraine

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

Swedish Ambassador familiarized himself with URCS activities in Sumy region

AD
AD