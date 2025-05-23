Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:40 23.05.2025

Russia’s desire to create ‘buffer zone’ is step towards new escalation – member of Rada's National Security Committee

2 min read
The desire of the Russian aggressors to create the so-called "buffer zone" is a step towards a new escalation, Iryna Friz (the European Solidarity faction), a member of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, is sure.

"The statement of the Russian occupiers about the creation of the so-called ‘buffer zone’ is not a step towards peace, but a step towards a new escalation. This is not about security - this is about the formation of a future bridgehead for further aggression," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to the MP, behind the facade of "demarcation" Russia hides the goal - to gain time, regroup forces, replenish arsenals and return to the battlefield with new strength.

"This is a repetition of the already known scenario, when the so-called peace initiatives turn into instruments of war," Friz emphasized.

According to the politician, the statement about the "buffer zone" is an attempt to legalize the partial occupation, to bring it out of the conflict regime into the status of a "new reality."

"And Russia will undoubtedly try to ‘sell’ it as a territory for a ceasefire under the pretext of humanitarian considerations. In fact, it is about freezing the conflict on terms favorable to the Kremlin - with the prospect of unfreezing it when it becomes convenient for Moscow," the MP noted.

