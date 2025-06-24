Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:53 24.06.2025

Poroshenko delivered equipment to air defence units and military training centres in Lviv region

2 min read

During his trip to Lviv region, Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party, handed over equipment and machinery to the Petro Sahaidachny National Army Academy, the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre, and the region's air defence units. The total cost of the cargo is 7 million hryvnias, according to the European Solidarity website.

"Wherever we go now, we always think about our military. Lviv was no exception. Our team not only provides combat brigades with equipment. When we receive requests from military training institutions or training grounds, we do not refuse," Poroshenko wrote on social media.

"This is not the first time we have donated our laundry and shower complexes to a training centre. No matter what anyone says, the ability to wash properly is a basic minimum, not a luxury maximum. At the request of the Petro Sahaidachny National Army Academy and the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, we transferred three laundry and shower complexes," he said.

"We received a request for buses for cadets. We have already taken it into consideration. And today we brought quad bikes — a type of transport that is now widely used on the front lines," said the leader of European Solidarity.

"Part of the cargo is going to the air defence troops who are protecting the skies over Galicia," he also said.

"In total, there is 7 million hryvnia worth of equipment for the military here. This is just a drop in the ocean of the assistance we provide to the military. The lion's share, of course, goes to the front," Poroshenko said.

"Our team has already prepared 40 million hryvnia worth of cargo, which we will soon deliver to the brigades in the hottest areas," he said.

"Today, we are keeping our fingers crossed for the NATO summit, which will determine whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive weapons and funding. This will depend on how well the diplomatic team works," the former president of Ukraine said.

"We must finally receive new weapons, new funding and sanctions from NATO and the United States, which will be imposed on Putin in order to cut off his ability to finance the war," Poroshenko stressed.

"For Ukraine to win, we must prove that this is not only Ukraine's war, but also that of the United States," he emphasised.

 

Tags: #european_solidarity #poroshenko #lviv_region

