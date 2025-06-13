Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:45 13.06.2025

Son of MP Yuzhanina is searched, sources report real estate transactions, money laundering by the family

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025

The European Solidarity Party has reported the search of the son of Member of Parliament from the Euro-Solidarity faction Nina Yuzhanina, calling it political persecution, sources of the Interfax-Ukraine agency in law enforcement agencies inform about the exposure of a real estate transaction and money laundering of the deputy's family.

"Today, clowns were supposed to come to the family of our deputy Nina Yuzhanina's son for a children's party on the birthday of his grandson, but at six in the morning other clowns came - from the State Bureau of Investigation," - the message on the party's website on Friday says.

The party calls the conduct of such investigative actions political persecution.

"Instead of fighting the enemy, they are fighting the opposition," - the party notes and adds that the search of Yuzhanina's son in the presence of three young children is "the result of the work of this special group to continue the campaign of intimidation of our team."

IF-U agency sources in law enforcement agencies reported the discovery of real estate transactions and money laundering by the Yuzhanina family, in connection with which investigative actions are being carried out.

"Based on materials from the State Financial Monitoring Service, the Bureau is conducting an inspection of dubious financial transactions with the sale of an apartment in the prestigious Tetris Hall residential complex in the capital," the agency's interlocutor noted.

According to the source, in 2024, the son of a people's deputy gave his wife an apartment, which she later allegedly sold to a businessman friend for UAH 8 million.

"According to the contract, the buyer paid UAH 6 million immediately, and another UAH 2 million was to be paid by 2027. At the same time, the terms of the contract stipulated that in case of non-payment of the remaining amount, the buyer loses both the right to the apartment and the funds already paid," the interlocutor explained.

According to him, during the searches it turned out that the sold apartment was actually merged with the neighboring one, which is still owned by the deputy's family, which makes its real sale impossible and indicates the fictitious nature of the transaction.

"These actions have signs of a criminal offense, stipulated by Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime on a large scale," the source specified.

According to him, searches are currently underway in apartments and cars belonging to the MP's family.

