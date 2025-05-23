"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

The parliamentary faction European Solidarity has registered bill No.13311, proposing personal accountability for members of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding unlawful sanctions decisions. The initiative was introduced by the faction’s co-chair, Iryna Gerashchenko, according on the official website of the political force.

The bill stipulates that if a presidential decree on sanctions is declared illegal, the damages should be compensated by those who voted for the decision—rather than the state or its citizens. A court will determine the compensation amount, considering lost assets and income.

Herashchenko emphasizes that the bill aims to ensure governmental accountability for politically motivated persecution. She also stated that Petro Poroshenko believes Ukrainian and international courts will rule the NSDC’s actions unlawful.