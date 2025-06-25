European Solidarity says Financial Monitoring Service head does not explain at temporary investigative commission how documents for sanctions against Poroshenko prepared

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, Philip Pronin was unable to provide answers to questions about the documents on the basis of which the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against the leader of the European Solidarity party, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the political force said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the statement, at a meeting of the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of possible illegal actions of officials of public authorities, other public agencies and business entities of the public sector of the economy that could harm the economic security of Ukraine, MPs from the European Solidarity faction asked a number of questions to the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service about how the decision to impose sanctions against Poroshenko was made.

In particular, MP Nina Yuzhanina recalled the requirement of the Law on Prevention of Counteracting Money Laundering, which expressly prohibits the transfer of information that is a secret of financial monitoring to anyone except law enforcement agencies in accordance with the established procedure. "Question: why did you transfer it to the Ministry of Economy? Did you previously discuss whether the Ministry of Economy would accept this material directly from you?" she asked the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service.

MP Volodymyr Viatrovych asked whether the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service provided the information on the basis of which Zelenskyy made his statement.

Pronin's response is not given in the political force's statement. There are currently no comments on this subject and answers to these questions on his Facebook page and on the State Financial Monitoring Service's website.

MP Viktoria Siumar said the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service did not answer any of the questions posed in substance. "We simply ask you to ensure publicity and accountability," she said.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of February 12, 2025 On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov, and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court started considering the claim in the presence of MPs of Ukraine, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission, representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark. Poroshenko's representatives said the sanctions were imposed illegally as a citizen of Ukraine who is in the country, while only Russia considers him a "terrorist." Therefore, there are no grounds for sanctions under the law.

On June 19, Poroshenko said Zelenskyy's decree on the introduction of sanctions against him should be canceled, since the deadline for providing documents on the grounds for such sanctions has passed. "Today, the court has been considering these illegal sanctions for five months. I would like to emphasize separately that the law gives the subjects of power – and this is the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers as the initiators – 15 days to exhaustively provide all and any grounds that would allow the subject of power to apply sanctions," the politician said.

On June 20, Poroshenko's lawyers presented to the Supreme Court materials on the falsification of documents, on the basis of which the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose illegal sanctions against him was adopted. According to the politician himself, the documents were received by the NSDC secretariat on February 13, and the decision on sanctions against him was made on February 12.

Poroshenko also said the State Financial Monitoring Service responded by refusing to submit a submission to the Supreme Court and also links it to the personal position of the head of the agency, Pronin. "Since I raised the issue in his capacity as head of Poltava Military-Civil Administration about the failure of the construction of fortifications in Pokrovsk axis," the leader of the political force suggested. Poroshenko believes that if there are no legal grounds for imposing sanctions against him, then the grounds are only political.