European Solidarity supports Kyiv City Council no confidence vote in Povoroznyk

The European Solidarity faction has supported the Kyiv City Council vote of no confidence in the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Mykola Povoroznyk, the EU faction said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The European Solidarity faction consistently advocates for the complete cleansing of the capital from corruption. Our priority is honest self-government, transparent tenders, decent medicine and respect for every hryvnia of the Kyiv budget. Therefore, today, thanks to the principled position of our faction, a vote of no confidence in the First Deputy Head of the KCSA Mykola Povoroznyk took place. And this is not just a personnel decision - it is another step in the fight to cleanse Kyiv. We cannot accept the fact that a person who appears in corruption scandals remained the face of the city," the faction's Facebook page reported.

It is noted that in the case of Povoroznyk, we are not talking about "isolated mistakes," but about a corruption system.

"We are talking about bribes for influencing urban planning documentation and accusations of embezzlement of hundreds of millions of hryvnias for the reconstruction of the veterans' hospital, as well as the public outcry surrounding the organization of a party on the Day of Mourning at a strategic facility in the capital. These are not isolated mistakes - this is a system. We consider it unacceptable that in the capital of a warring country, in a city where every meter should work for Victory, schemes on the healthcare system, on buildings, on the interests of the community are preserved," the party said.

On Tuesday, the Kyiv City Council voted on a draft resolution on expressing no confidence in the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk, the deputies supported the corresponding decision with 73 votes "For", 21 abstained.

The EU party faction in the Kyiv City Council as of June 2025 consists of 27 deputies.