Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:05 28.05.2025

European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

2 min read
European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

The European Solidarity Party will demand that the State Border Service, the State Security Department, and the Office of the President of Ukraine provide information on the reasons for the border crossing and the visit to the government quarter by former Ukrainian politician and lawyer Andriy Portnov.

European Solidarity has prepared a number of requests to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the leadership of the Administration of the State Guard of Ukraine (UDO) and the President’s Office with a demand to provide full information on the grounds for Mr. Portnov's unhindered crossing of the border, whether he visited the government quarter, as well as the premises of the President's Office, the Cabinet of Ministers and others located there," the political force reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The requests will be open for signature by all deputies of the Verkhovna Rada.

Co-chair of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko noted on Facebook, referring to the media, that "Portnov not only entered/left Ukraine unhindered after the invasion, but also visited the government quarter, entry to which is possible only with a special pass."

As reported, Portnov's murder occurred in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcón on May 21. Portnov was shot in the back as he was about to get into his car A Mercedes parked on the sidewalk. The Spanish National Police have announced a search for three people involved in the murder. The judge investigating Portnov's death has ruled that the investigation be kept confidential.

Tags: #european_solidarity #portnov

MORE ABOUT

18:30 23.05.2025
"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

17:40 23.05.2025
Russia’s desire to create ‘buffer zone’ is step towards new escalation – member of Rada's National Security Committee

Russia’s desire to create ‘buffer zone’ is step towards new escalation – member of Rada's National Security Committee

15:27 21.05.2025
Portnov shot dead near school, police looking for killer – media

Portnov shot dead near school, police looking for killer – media

14:10 21.05.2025
Portnov lived near the school where he was killed, police searching for killer – media

Portnov lived near the school where he was killed, police searching for killer – media

14:02 21.05.2025
European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

12:58 21.05.2025
Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

21:09 20.05.2025
Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

20:30 20.05.2025
European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

20:39 12.05.2025
West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

20:48 08.05.2025
Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

HOT NEWS

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

LATEST

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

DocPort platform launched in Odesa port

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Close to 50% of Ukraine’s strategic mineral resources in Russia-occupied areas – minister

AD
AD