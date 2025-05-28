European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

The European Solidarity Party will demand that the State Border Service, the State Security Department, and the Office of the President of Ukraine provide information on the reasons for the border crossing and the visit to the government quarter by former Ukrainian politician and lawyer Andriy Portnov.

European Solidarity has prepared a number of requests to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the leadership of the Administration of the State Guard of Ukraine (UDO) and the President’s Office with a demand to provide full information on the grounds for Mr. Portnov's unhindered crossing of the border, whether he visited the government quarter, as well as the premises of the President's Office, the Cabinet of Ministers and others located there," the political force reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The requests will be open for signature by all deputies of the Verkhovna Rada.

Co-chair of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko noted on Facebook, referring to the media, that "Portnov not only entered/left Ukraine unhindered after the invasion, but also visited the government quarter, entry to which is possible only with a special pass."

As reported, Portnov's murder occurred in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcón on May 21. Portnov was shot in the back as he was about to get into his car A Mercedes parked on the sidewalk. The Spanish National Police have announced a search for three people involved in the murder. The judge investigating Portnov's death has ruled that the investigation be kept confidential.