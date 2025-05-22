Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 22.05.2025

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

1 min read
Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held telephone talks with newly appointed Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a fair and comprehensive peace for Ukraine.

“I was pleased to have my first call with Anita Anand, Canada's newly appointed Foreign Minister and a long-time friend of Ukraine. Grateful for reaffirming Canada’s unwavering strong support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We focused on diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine. I reiterated that a full and durable ceasefire for at least 30 days remains essential for peace efforts to have a chance to succeed,” Sybiha said on X.

They also discussed “the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia, which continues to reject a ceasefire and stall the peace process.”

“I emphasized that possible measures could target Russian energy, including a lower oil price cap, as well as impose additional sanctions on Russia's banking sector, including the central bank,” Sybiha emphasized.

He invited Anand to visit Ukraine, and the two also "coordinated additional steps and contacts to strengthen international support for Ukraine during Canada's G7 presidency."

