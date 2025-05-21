AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has denied Russian statements about the end of hostilities in the territory of Kursk region of Russia, noting that in addition, Ukrainian units are conducting active operations in some areas of Belgorod region of Russia.

"Statements by representatives of the aggressor state about the alleged end of hostilities in the territory of Kursk region of Russia do not correspond to the real situation," the AFU General Staff said in Telegram on Wednesday.

Instead, it is reported that "the operation of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the border areas of Kursk region continues. Although the conditions remain difficult, the Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions, fulfilling their assigned tasks and effectively defeating the enemy."

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the operation in Kursk direction, the enemy has lost 63,402 servicemen, of whom 25,625 were killed; while 971 enemy servicemen were taken prisoner, some 5,664 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged.

"Ukrainian units also continue active operations in certain areas of Russia's Belgorod region," the General Staff said.

Earlier, acting governor of Kursk region Alexander Khinshtein said as of May 21, the entire territory of the Russian region was supposedly "liberated" from the Defense Forces.