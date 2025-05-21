Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 21.05.2025

AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

2 min read
AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has denied Russian statements about the end of hostilities in the territory of Kursk region of Russia, noting that in addition, Ukrainian units are conducting active operations in some areas of Belgorod region of Russia.

"Statements by representatives of the aggressor state about the alleged end of hostilities in the territory of Kursk region of Russia do not correspond to the real situation," the AFU General Staff said in Telegram on Wednesday.

Instead, it is reported that "the operation of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the border areas of Kursk region continues. Although the conditions remain difficult, the Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions, fulfilling their assigned tasks and effectively defeating the enemy."

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the operation in Kursk direction, the enemy has lost 63,402 servicemen, of whom 25,625 were killed; while 971 enemy servicemen were taken prisoner, some 5,664 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged.

"Ukrainian units also continue active operations in certain areas of Russia's Belgorod region," the General Staff said.

Earlier, acting governor of Kursk region Alexander Khinshtein said as of May 21, the entire territory of the Russian region was supposedly "liberated" from the Defense Forces.

Tags: #statement #staff #kursk

MORE ABOUT

12:36 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy removes chief commander Ivan Havryliuk from Staff HQ – decree

Zelenskyy removes chief commander Ivan Havryliuk from Staff HQ – decree

09:19 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting dedicated to drones, missile program

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting dedicated to drones, missile program

21:01 12.05.2025
Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

09:18 12.05.2025
Joint statement by leaders of France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine following meeting in Kyiv

Joint statement by leaders of France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine following meeting in Kyiv

12:58 12.04.2025
NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

16:55 05.04.2025
Zelenskyy stresses importance of visit to Kyiv of Chiefs of Staff of France and Great Britain

Zelenskyy stresses importance of visit to Kyiv of Chiefs of Staff of France and Great Britain

18:33 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy appoints new Chief of General Staff Hnatov to Supreme Commander HQ

Zelenskyy appoints new Chief of General Staff Hnatov to Supreme Commander HQ

09:22 12.03.2025
European Union welcomes Ukraine–US joint statement following their meeting in Jeddah

European Union welcomes Ukraine–US joint statement following their meeting in Jeddah

09:07 12.03.2025
Joint statement following meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah

Joint statement following meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah

19:45 11.03.2025
France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

HOT NEWS

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

LATEST

Lysak, General Staff, DeepState deny info about occupiers' exit to border of Dnipropetrovsk region

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

Rutte on Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit: Let us wait for program's announcement

Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

Executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russians become systemic, indicating policy approved by Russia's top leadership – MFA

Russia refuses to sign High Seas Treaty due to economic interests in Arctic – Greenpeace

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

Special unit of hackers is responsible for monitoring, disrupting Western military support for Ukraine in Russian intelligence – Dutch Ministry of Defence

Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

AD
AD