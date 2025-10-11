UK, Germany and France aim for progress in using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s army

The leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France have announced their intention to increase pressure on Russia, in particular to achieve progress in using the value of the frozen Russian state assets to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

"We will increase pressure on Russia as President Putin continues his stalling tactics and abhorrent attacks in response to peace talks. To that end, we are ready to progress towards using, in a coordinated way, the value of the immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s armed forces and thus bring Russia to the negotiation table," the statement notes.

We aim to do this in close cooperation with the United States of America," the leaders say.

The statement also said that increased pressure on Russia would include measures against Russia’s "shadow fleet."

The leaders condemned Russia’s attacks, its targeted attacks on Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure, on which the population depends for light and warmth during the winter.

The United Kingdom, Germany and France will remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine, including within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing," the statement said.