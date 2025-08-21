Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:51 21.08.2025

Udar calls UAH 8 bln Kyiv budget withdrawal attack on Klitschko, decentralization

3 min read
Udar calls UAH 8 bln Kyiv budget withdrawal attack on Klitschko, decentralization

The Udar party reacted to the withdrawal of UAH 8 billion from the Kyiv budget by the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, calling it an attack on the capital and the capital's authorities, as well as the destruction of the remnants of the decentralization reform.

"The vote in the Verkhovna Rada on bill No. 13439-3, which takes UAH 8 billion from the capital's budget, is another open attack by the authorities on Kyiv and its mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, whom the authorities consider their main political opponent... The authorities are afraid of competition, afraid of the free choice of citizens and therefore are turning the legislative body into an instrument of pressure and political repression," the statement published on the official website of the political force says.

The party notes that in this way the authorities "are actually taking money from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"These funds are primarily for the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result, due to the actions of Bankova, UAH 8 billion of community funds will not go to the defenders, but to the sky-high salaries of the management of state-owned enterprises, bonuses to officials and prosecutors," the statement says.

Member of Parliament of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation Boryslav Bereza also claims that the funds withdrawn from the capital should have gone to military needs and to support military personnel.

"This is money that should have gone to fortifications, air defense, terrorist defense, to support our military. From equipment to drones and transport, to help the wounded and families of the deceased," the ex-MP wrote on Telegram, illustrating the message with a list of current MPs who supported this decision.

Earlier, Klitschko said that last year alone the capital allocated more than UAH 10 billion hryvnias for the needs of the defenders. "In 2025, they planned to send at least no less. Someone is very annoyed that Kyiv helps the military the most," he stressed.

As reported, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the state budget (draft law No. 13439-3) by 229 votes, which provide, among other things, for the withdrawal of UAH 8 billion from the Kyiv budget at the expense of income tax funds. Some 196 people's deputies from the Servant of the People party faction, 15 from the Dovira deputy group, nine from the Restoration of Ukraine party and one MP from the Batkivshchyna party and eight non-faction deputies voted "for."

Tags: #statement #udar

MORE ABOUT

13:45 16.08.2025
Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

08:00 12.08.2025
EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

EU leaders issue ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

20:53 22.07.2025
EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

20:53 21.07.2025
NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

21:19 10.07.2025
TEXT: Statement by leaders of UK, France and Ukraine following meeting of Coalition of the Willing

TEXT: Statement by leaders of UK, France and Ukraine following meeting of Coalition of the Willing

19:10 21.05.2025
AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

21:01 12.05.2025
Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

09:18 12.05.2025
Joint statement by leaders of France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine following meeting in Kyiv

Joint statement by leaders of France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine following meeting in Kyiv

12:58 12.04.2025
NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

09:22 12.03.2025
European Union welcomes Ukraine–US joint statement following their meeting in Jeddah

European Union welcomes Ukraine–US joint statement following their meeting in Jeddah

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

SBI investigates 587 forestry violations with damages over UAH 1 bln

Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

Zelenskyy refutes Russia Donbas predictions: would take another 4 years

LATEST

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

Parliament passes Defence City special regime laws

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

Massive Russian strikes show true face of Moscow's 'peace' - EU ambassador

Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen-2025 dedicated to education - Zelenska

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

UAV that exploded in Poland likely came from Belarus – media

AD
AD