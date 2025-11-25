European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

The first step out of the political crisis should be the resignation of the government, believes the European Solidarity faction.

"Today’s meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy dispelled the last remaining illusions — the ‘criminal group’ not only embezzled billions through schemes in the energy sector, fortifications, and defense, but also extended its tentacles into executive bodies and law-enforcement structures. The organizers of the crime group interfered in the work of individual agencies and entire ministries, directed government officials, and appointed ‘their own’ people to key positions," the statement of the faction published by the press service of the European Solidarity party says.

The faction is convinced that this proves the current Cabinet of Ministers "has turned into a convenient tool of a corrupt group," which has completely destroyed the system of public administration.

European Solidarity has appealed to the members of the Batkivschyna faction, calling on them to unite in efforts to restore the parliament’s subjectivity.

"We know that after the initiative of European Solidarity, Batkivschyna also appealed to the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada for signature sheets to dismiss the government. We are ready to sign these sheets immediately and call on all Batkivschyna deputies to immediately sign the European Solidarity sheets," the statement emphasizes.

"For the first time in the past seven years, we have an opportunity to restore the parliament’s subjectivity and to return the status of the Verkhovna Rada as an independent branch of power. To restore the functioning of the Constitution, because ultimately we have a parliamentary-presidential — not an ‘office’ — republic," the statement stresses.