Official statement of the European Solidarity party regarding the cynical, despicable murder of our friend and colleague Andriy Parubiy

“European Solidarity” learned with deep shock and pain of the tragic event—the brutal, cynical, and despicable murder of Andriy Parubiy, a Member of the Parliament of Ukraine from the “ES” faction, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Our colleague, friend, and brother.

This shameful crime took place in Lviv, a city that has become one of the symbols of the Ukrainian people’s struggle for freedom and democracy. We believe that the murder of Andriy Parubiy is not a random crime but bears the hallmarks of political terror aimed against Ukrainian statehood.

Andriy Parubiy was one of the state-builders of modern Ukraine. He was at the origins of the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity, led the Maidan self-defense units, and in March 2014, was directly involved in creating the new National Guard and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, he always defended our parliament’s independence, subjectivity, and authority.

His political activity was inextricably linked with the defense of Ukraine’s democratic path, European values, and the strengthening of our state’s defense capabilities. That is why we do not rule out that the Russian Federation—a terrorist state waging an aggressive war against Ukraine and using methods of political assassination and sabotage to destabilize Ukrainian society—is behind this brutal murder.

This is not just an irreparable loss for the “European Solidarity” team. It is a heart torn out, a piece of our soul.

Andriy Parubiy was the son and grandson of Ukrainian dissidents and political prisoners. His life was dedicated to Ukraine. From the Revolution on Granite to the Orange Maidan, from the Revolution of Dignity to the struggle in the Verkhovna Rada—he always stood at the forefront of defending Ukrainian statehood, language, church, and army.

Andriy fiercely opposed the ratification of the Kharkiv Pact, blocking that vote. At that time, Yanukovych’s gang initiated a criminal case against Parubiy and threatened him with arrest.

During the Revolution of Dignity, he headed the Maidan Self-Defense. As Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, he was at the origins of the creation of volunteer battalions and the National Guard, and the formation of the new Armed Forces of Ukraine. As Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, he made every effort to adopt the law on language and defended the parliament as an independent institution and a symbol of democracy.

In the first days of the invasion, he joined the 206th Battalion, carried out combat orders on par with everyone else, served at checkpoints, and assisted in the evacuation of civilians and the liberation of the Kyiv region.

Andriy commanded unquestionable authority among the military, in parliament, among diplomats, and international partners. Today, our team is receiving thousands of calls from the army, from politicians, from friends of Ukraine around the world—everyone is shocked by this terrorist act. This is not just a murder. This is an actual terrorist war; this is “denazification” Russian-style. This is an attack on defenders in both a military and political sense. And at the same time, it is a sign of the weakness of a government that cannot guarantee the safety of even those who are symbols of statehood. But we will not be intimidated!

Russia was hunting for Andriy. We knew that he, like other members of our team, had been on the so-called “kill lists” of the Kremlin since 2014. Attempts had been made to organize attacks against him before. On December 24, 2014, near the “Kyiv” hotel, an unknown person threw a grenade at his feet. Parubiy was wounded then.

He was dangerous to his enemies because he always spoke the truth and fought without compromise. But unfortunately, he also endured persecution and humiliation within the country. How many times did those who were not worthy of even his little finger try to devalue and humiliate him? How many times did vile people mock this statesman and patriot? Today is when these worthless individuals must kneel before the memory of Andriy Parubiy. Everyone who devalued and persecuted Andriy must ask for forgiveness.

“European Solidarity” demands an immediate, honest, and transparent investigation of this terrorist act from the authorities and law enforcement agencies. Ukrainians must hear the names of the perpetrators and those who ordered it. We emphasize that this was an attack not only on our friend and colleague. It is a blow to all of Ukraine, an attempt to undermine our statehood and sow fear.

We are convinced that Andriy Parubiy deserves the highest honor—to be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. His contribution to the defense of Independence, the Ukrainian language, identity, and the formation of the modern army and parliamentarism is invaluable.

Today, our hearts are with Andriy’s family—his father, wife, daughter, and sister. We share their unspeakable pain and sorrow.

Andriy Parubiy will forever remain in the history of Ukraine as one of those who built our Independence and defended it in the most difficult times.

We call on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to:

Appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign states and international organizations to condemn this act of political terror, which is part of Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine. Request that the European Parliament and the parliaments of EU member states honor the memory of the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, MP of the “ES” faction, with a moment of silence. Demand from law enforcement agencies an immediate, professional, transparent, and effective investigation into the murder of Andriy Parubiy, with the involvement of foreign experts if necessary. Call on Ukraine’s international partners to increase political and sanction pressure on the Russian Federation as a terrorist state that does not stop at murdering Ukrainian political and public figures. Appeal to partners to provide Ukraine additional support in the defense and security, particularly in developing systems to protect against terrorist and sabotage attacks. Emphasize the importance of strengthening national unity within Ukraine, uniting democratic forces, and avoiding political persecution and harassment of opponents.

Andriy Parubiy’s integrity, sacrifice, patriotism, and dedication to Ukraine will remain an example for future generations.

More than ever, Ukraine needs the unity of the Free World. Only through joint efforts can we stop the terrorist state that is trying to destroy the Ukrainian people and undermine the foundations of the international order.

Eternal memory, Andriy! Glory to Ukraine!