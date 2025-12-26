Zelenskyy instructs to modernize drone distribution system, work out changes to air defense strategy

Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine

At a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Friday, they discussed financing the production of interceptors and the structure of supplies to the troops. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to modernize the drone distribution system and work out changes to the air defense strategy to ensure the security of infrastructure and frontline positions.

"We discussed in detail the issue of financing the production of interceptors and the structure of their delivery to the troops. There is criticism coming directly from units regarding the distribution of drones. I instructed the First Deputy Prime Minister, together with the Minister of Defense and Unmanned Systems Forces command, to modernize the drone distribution system so that more units can be supplied with the necessary number of drones," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel after the Staff meeting.

He added that at the next meeting, the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were instructed to develop changes to the air defense strategy and present additional measures to enhance the capabilities of our units in protecting infrastructure and frontline positions.