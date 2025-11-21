Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:57 21.11.2025

Frontline in Ukraine is starting point for understanding - statement of European leaders after conversation with Zelenskyy

2 min read
Frontline in Ukraine is starting point for understanding - statement of European leaders after conversation with Zelenskyy
Photo: Anadolu Agency

The front line in Ukraine is a starting point for understanding, the Ukrainian Defense Forces must remain capable of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty, said a statement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"They (leaders - IF-U) agreed to continue to pursue the goal of long-term protection of the vital interests of Europe and Ukraine. Among other things, this means that the contact line is a starting point for understanding and that the Ukrainian armed forces must remain capable of effectively defending Ukraine’s sovereignty," the statement, which was published on the German Chancellor’s website, said.

Also during the conversation, the leaders assured Ukraine of their unwavering and full support on the path to a lasting and just peace.

"The four heads of state and government welcomed the efforts of the United States to end the war in Ukraine. In particular, they welcomed the recognition of Ukraine’s sovereignty and the readiness to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees," the statement said.

The leaders agreed to closely coordinate among themselves, with other European partners, and with the United States.

In addition, following the conversation, they agreed "that any agreement involving European states, the European Union, or NATO requires the consent of European partners or a consensus of allies."

Tags: #statement #frontline

