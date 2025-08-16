Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:45 16.08.2025

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

2 min read
Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister of the UK Keir Starmer, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk issued a joint statement following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the negotiations in Alaska.

"Leaders welcomed President Trump's efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace," reads the statement.

According to the statement, As President Trump said 'there's no deal until there's a deal'. As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks including President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet soon.

"We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support," the European leaders said.

They said that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role," they said.

"No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine's pathway to EU and NATO. It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force," the statement reads.

They reaffirmed that their support to Ukraine will continue. "We are determined to do more to keep Ukraine strong in order to achieve an end to the fighting and a just and lasting peace," they said.

The European leaders also said that as long as the killing in Ukraine continues, they stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia. "We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until there is a just and lasting peace," they said.

"Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity as we work towards a peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests," the leaders of the European countries said.

Tags: #statement #european_leaders

