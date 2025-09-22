AFU General Staff: 32 combat clashes near Pokrovsk axis, 83 along entire frontline

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Pokrovsk axis remains the most tense: as of 16:00 since the beginning of the day, 32 attacks have taken place there, compared to 83 along the entire frontline, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In Pokrovsk axis, clashes of varying intensity began 32 times during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne. Six combat clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, 83 combat clashes have taken place on the front, the defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the plans of the Russians.

During the day, the enemy from the Russian territory launched artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Bachivsk, Stara Huta in Sumy region; Bleshnia in Chernihiv region.

In the northern Slobozhansk and Kursk axes, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five attacks by the invaders, and three more combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy has launched five air strikes, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 103 artillery attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the southern Slobozhansk axis, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks, and two more combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and towards Odradne and Kutkivka. In Kupiansk axis, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy offensives in Kupiansk and Pischane areas.

In Lyman axis, eight combat clashes took place near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, Shandryholove, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne, three combat clashes are still ongoing. In Siversk axis, two combat clashes are currently ongoing near Serebrianka, in Kramatorsk axis – our defenders have repelled four enemy attacks near Stupochky. In Toretsk axis, the invaders attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleschiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and towards Stepanivka; currently, fighting is ongoing in three locations.

In Novopavlivka axis, the aggressor tried to advance eight times in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Huliai Pole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions, but carried out airstrikes on Zaporizhia and Zaliznychny in Zaporizhia region; Lviv and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.