Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

"Over the past seven days alone, more than 1,300 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Almost a third of them are in Pokrovsk axis. The Defense Forces are inflicting serious losses in manpower on the enemy: since the beginning of the year, more than 307,000 occupiers have been neutralized," Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said on Telegram channel.

It was previously reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers lost 160 military personnel in Pokrovsk axis, in total there were 43 attacks, the General Staff said.