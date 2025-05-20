Zelenskyy, PM of Norway discuss bilateral cooperation, financing of drone production

On Tuesday, May 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

"We discussed many important issues of our bilateral cooperation. I thanked him for the financial assistance from Norway. We will receive almost $8 billion this year. We talked about the possibility of increasing the share of this amount for drone production in Ukraine. Thank you for supporting this proposal," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel.

The president also shared details of yesterday's conversation with President Trump and European leaders.

"It is important for us that all partners have the necessary information and a full understanding of the situation. Norway, for its part, is ready to help achieve a just and lasting peace. We greatly appreciate all efforts to ensure that this war and the killing of people finally stop," Zelenskyy said.