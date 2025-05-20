Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:07 20.05.2025

Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

1 min read
Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met in Brussels with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria Ahmed Attaf to discuss ways to maximize the potential of our bilateral relations and the role of Algeria in promoting peace efforts.

"We are eager to expand cooperation in trade, education, technology, and other areas. I reiterated our intention to appoint an ambassador to Algeria in the nearest future in order to strengthen our bilateral relations," he said on the X social network.

The ministers also discussed cooperation within international organisations, regional security, and ways to strengthen Ukraine’s ties with the African Union.

Tags: #mfa #ambassador #algeria #plans

