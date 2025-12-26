Ukraine will not sell strategic assets critical to food security – minister

Ukraine does not plan to sell strategic assets that are critically important to food security, including key port grain elevators. However, other assets can be made more efficient by the private sector, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev said in an interview with Latifundist.com.

The minister said that in addition to cases involving alcohol plants or grain processing facilities, there are many other assets, ranging from elevators and mills to processing plants and agricultural enterprises.

"Overall, we are currently talking about 32 assets, including two agricultural enterprises, five grain processing plants, 11 alcohol distilleries, and 14 production and storage facilities of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt. Many of these facilities were inherited from the Soviet era and have long required modernization," he said.

The minister recalled that in recent years the government has actively advanced the privatization process: a significant portion of former Soviet-era assets has been transferred into private ownership through transparent Prozorro.Sale auctions. In particular, most alcohol plants and grain processing facilities have already found new owners who are investing in modernization and expansion.

"This has not only relieved the state of inefficient administration but has also generated real budget revenues, which we are directing toward defense and recovery," Sobolev said.

He added that in 2026–2027 the government intends to significantly accelerate privatization and scale up public-private partnership mechanisms in order to attract private capital, technology, and managerial expertise into assets where this can deliver the fastest productivity gains.

In addition, the government is preparing more complex instruments, including the sale of minority stakes in state-owned companies. Under this model, the state retains control while allowing investors to participate in development and governance improvements, the economy minister concluded.