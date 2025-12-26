Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:30 26.12.2025

Ukraine will not sell strategic assets critical to food security – minister

2 min read

Ukraine does not plan to sell strategic assets that are critically important to food security, including key port grain elevators. However, other assets can be made more efficient by the private sector, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev said in an interview with Latifundist.com.

The minister said that in addition to cases involving alcohol plants or grain processing facilities, there are many other assets, ranging from elevators and mills to processing plants and agricultural enterprises.

"Overall, we are currently talking about 32 assets, including two agricultural enterprises, five grain processing plants, 11 alcohol distilleries, and 14 production and storage facilities of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt. Many of these facilities were inherited from the Soviet era and have long required modernization," he said.

The minister recalled that in recent years the government has actively advanced the privatization process: a significant portion of former Soviet-era assets has been transferred into private ownership through transparent Prozorro.Sale auctions. In particular, most alcohol plants and grain processing facilities have already found new owners who are investing in modernization and expansion.

"This has not only relieved the state of inefficient administration but has also generated real budget revenues, which we are directing toward defense and recovery," Sobolev said.

He added that in 2026–2027 the government intends to significantly accelerate privatization and scale up public-private partnership mechanisms in order to attract private capital, technology, and managerial expertise into assets where this can deliver the fastest productivity gains.

In addition, the government is preparing more complex instruments, including the sale of minority stakes in state-owned companies. Under this model, the state retains control while allowing investors to participate in development and governance improvements, the economy minister concluded.

Tags: #privatization #agriculture #plans

MORE ABOUT

20:15 23.12.2025
Ukrainian diplomacy in 2026 to focus on army, defense industry, pressure on Russia, just peace – MFA

Ukrainian diplomacy in 2026 to focus on army, defense industry, pressure on Russia, just peace – MFA

20:34 19.12.2025
KNESS plans to install about 200 MW of energy storage in 2026 – top executive

KNESS plans to install about 200 MW of energy storage in 2026 – top executive

19:41 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

20:07 28.11.2025
Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

16:58 17.11.2025
Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

Privatizing stake in Energoatom would improve its corporate governance – Minister of Economy

19:42 27.10.2025
Renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal to bring direct benefits to European agricultural community – European Commissioner Hansen

Renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal to bring direct benefits to European agricultural community – European Commissioner Hansen

19:19 27.10.2025
EU-Ukraine trade deal to ensure stability, traceability for both sides – Danish agricultural minister

EU-Ukraine trade deal to ensure stability, traceability for both sides – Danish agricultural minister

14:57 24.10.2025
Farmers harvest 37.6 mln tonnes of grain, 14.7 mln tonnes of oilseeds – 16.7% and 21.2% down year-to-date

Farmers harvest 37.6 mln tonnes of grain, 14.7 mln tonnes of oilseeds – 16.7% and 21.2% down year-to-date

20:09 01.10.2025
Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

09:14 30.09.2025
Privatization of 26% of Naftokhimik Prykarpattya shares fails due to lack of buyers

Privatization of 26% of Naftokhimik Prykarpattya shares fails due to lack of buyers

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

PlayCity working with Ministry of Digital Transformation to amend Tax Code and three laws – state agency’s chief

LATEST

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

Ukrnafta completes rebranding of former Shell fuel stations

Ukraine's National Bank updates internal audit requirements for insurance, payment, credit union markets

World Bank lends Ukraine $196.3 mln under Japan-guaranteed SURGE project to strengthen fiscal governance

Ukrainian farmers achieve 94% of grain harvest forecast, 97.7% of oilseed forecast in 2025 season

Electricity imports into Ukraine double due to price drops in EU states during Christmas days – Ukrenergo head

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

PlayCity working with Ministry of Digital Transformation to amend Tax Code and three laws – state agency’s chief

AD
AD