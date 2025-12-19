Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
20:34 19.12.2025

KNESS plans to install about 200 MW of energy storage in 2026 – top executive

3 min read

Renewable energy company KNESS commissioned 100 MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) this year and plans to install around 200 MW next year, said Serhiy Kravchuk, Director of Power Trading and Supply at KNESS and Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association's committee on energy storage development.

"Yes, indeed, this year we commissioned more than 80 MW of BESS to provide ancillary services to Ukrenergo. If we speak about the installed capacity of all facilities that were commissioned this year, it exceeds 100 MW," Kravchuk said at a year-end press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to him, the company plans to add approximately another 200 MW of energy storage capacity next year.

"As for energy storage, today we are actively developing such projects virtually across the entire country. We are working both on land issues and on technical conditions, grid connection matters, and we have a development pipeline, if we speak exclusively about our own facilities, of about 200 MW," Kravchuk said.

In terms of financing energy storage projects, KNESS is relying on its own investments and is also holding talks with both international and domestic investors, he added.

He recalled that this year the company implemented a 30 MW energy storage project jointly with Oschadbank and pointed out that there are no problems with raising financing.

"Today, banks are looking quite positively both at projects that have won Ukrenergo's special auctions and at projects implemented for energy time-shifting. Both state-owned and private banks are financing renewable energy facilities with energy storage, as well as standalone energy storage projects. The only fundamental requirement is the stability of the regulatory framework," the KNESS executive said.

He also said that next year the company will continue to develop its aggregation business. According to him, this relates directly to operational activities and the management of already built facilities.

"We are talking specifically about aggregation. The transmission system operator is now providing the technical capability to delegate the rights and obligations acquired by the winners of special auctions to a third party, that is, an aggregator," Kravchuk explained.

This, he said, opens up new opportunities for ancillary service providers, for example, not to suspend operations during repairs but instead to use other generating units within the aggregated group.

"The second market segment consists of those special auction winners who, with their equipment, obtained the right to provide a service but for some reason cannot do so. And here we see an entire pool of opportunities for an aggregator precisely in managing such facilities," the KNESS executive said.

As reported, at the same press conference, Chairman of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association Andriy Konechenkov said that Ukraine currently has a total installed energy storage capacity of 534 MW (ESS, BESS).

Tags: #energy #conference #renewable #plans

MORE ABOUT

17:06 19.12.2025
Year 2025 becomes year of wind power development revival — UWEA deputy chair

Year 2025 becomes year of wind power development revival — UWEA deputy chair

16:03 19.12.2025
Building Poltava Wind Farm to bolster energy independence of power-scarce region – DTEK rep

Building Poltava Wind Farm to bolster energy independence of power-scarce region – DTEK rep

13:43 19.12.2025
Ukraine adds 324 MW of new wind power capacity in 2025, up from 248 MW over previous two years – head of UWEA

Ukraine adds 324 MW of new wind power capacity in 2025, up from 248 MW over previous two years – head of UWEA

17:47 18.12.2025
Half of Ukrainians surveyed consider themselves Europeans – study

Half of Ukrainians surveyed consider themselves Europeans – study

17:52 16.12.2025
Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

19:41 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

11:46 13.12.2025
Ukraine-wide conference on nursing development held in Kyiv

Ukraine-wide conference on nursing development held in Kyiv

11:40 12.12.2025
Russia attacks energy facilities 4,500 times during year – Dpty Minister of Energy

Russia attacks energy facilities 4,500 times during year – Dpty Minister of Energy

11:57 11.12.2025
Monthly salary costs alone amount to UAH 2 mln: Ivan Franko Theater director Nyshchuk

Monthly salary costs alone amount to UAH 2 mln: Ivan Franko Theater director Nyshchuk

19:54 09.12.2025
Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukrainians abroad increasingly less perceive returning to their homeland as clear prospect – opinion poll

Regional federations stated there is a crisis in the Boxing Federation of Ukraine and called for the return of their voting rights ahead of the December 12 conference

SWEET.TV and Sadyba Music set national record with project for IDPs

Union of Real Estate Specialists to hold XII National Forum on Ukraine’s real estate market on Dec 12 in Kyiv

Sheriff Demining trains sappers to work with robotic “sap­per assistants”

In Ukraine, a remote destructor was presented for safer and cheaper disposal of explosive devices

Ukraine launches production of Sapper's Assistant first individual robotic demining system

Ukraine's Economic Security Index drops from 35.2 to 33.4 points in 2025 — study

International Liberty Institute has presented its Economic Security Index 2025: Ukraine remains in the “orange zone” of risk

Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association calls on NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk to stop pressure on independence of lobbying profession

AD
AD