Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:03 19.12.2025

Umerov, Hnatov to hold consultations in USA with participation of European partners

Consultations of the Ukrainian delegation consisting of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov with the U.S. side in the United States will be held with the participation of European partners.

"Today in the United States, together with Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, we will begin another round of consultations with the American side. European partners are also involved in this format, at the invitation of the American side," Umerov said on Telegram on Friday, without specifying which partners he is talking about.

According to him, the parties are constructively oriented.

"We have already held preliminary consultations with European colleagues and are preparing for further talks with the American side. Based on the results of the consultations, a report will be submitted to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are acting clearly in accordance with the priorities set by the President: Ukraine's security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term," Umerov said.

Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, citing his own sources, reported that representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany and France, as well as senior officials from Turkey and Qatar, will participate in the consultations.

"The national security advisers of Germany, France and UK will be in Miami today for talks with White House Envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukraine national security adviser Rustem Umerov, per two sources. Turkish FM and Qatari PM will also participate in Ukraine talks in Miami today," he said on X.

Earlier, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna reported an agreement on the meetings currently in a bilateral format.

Tags: #negotiations #usa

