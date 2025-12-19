Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:43 19.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Poland always participates in negotiations to support Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: Unsplash

Poland always participates in negotiations to support Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Traditionally, throughout all the years since the restoration of our independent statehood in 1991, Poland has always supported us.] Poland has always been with Ukraine and we always try to ensure that Poland is present in all processes that determine the future of Europe," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw on Friday.

He emphasized that Nawrocki participated in contacts with US President Donald Trump.

"This summer, in August, it was important that Karol reminded President Trump of the anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw. And it was a mention that very seriously symbolized the significance, both for Poland and Ukraine, of our joint work to protect the whole of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

