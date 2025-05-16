MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

Photo: MFA

The Ukrainian side will continue to insist on a ceasefire, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy said after talks with the Russian delegation in Turkey.

"The Ukrainian delegation was sent here by President Zelenskyy with a clear agenda, which is number one – a ceasefire, a complete unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine agreed to this kind of long-term ceasefire back in March. We did not receive Russian consent on this basic issue, it was a priority issue for the Ukrainian delegation," he said at a briefing in Istanbul.

According to Tykhy, the Ukrainian delegation was ready for an agreement on a ceasefire to be reached today.

"So that was item number one. The Russian delegation probably has a limited mandate. Our delegation was ready for an agreement on a ceasefire to be reached today. The Russian delegation probably wasn't that detailed about a ceasefire, but I think this discussion on a ceasefire will continue, and we will continue to insist on a ceasefire," Tykhy said.

He also said as this process develops, "we should see more pressure on Moscow to make it more ready for real steps aimed at advancing a serious peace process."

"The second item on the agenda, of course, is a meeting of leaders, because a ceasefire, such things in Russia are only made by one person. We all understand that. That's Putin. And, of course, he is needed to make decisions on a ceasefire and other important issues. That's why President Zelenskyy openly said that he is ready for direct negotiations with Putin," Tykhy said.