Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:52 16.05.2025

MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

2 min read
MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire
Photo: MFA

The Ukrainian side will continue to insist on a ceasefire, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy said after talks with the Russian delegation in Turkey.

"The Ukrainian delegation was sent here by President Zelenskyy with a clear agenda, which is number one – a ceasefire, a complete unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine agreed to this kind of long-term ceasefire back in March. We did not receive Russian consent on this basic issue, it was a priority issue for the Ukrainian delegation," he said at a briefing in Istanbul.

According to Tykhy, the Ukrainian delegation was ready for an agreement on a ceasefire to be reached today.

"So that was item number one. The Russian delegation probably has a limited mandate. Our delegation was ready for an agreement on a ceasefire to be reached today. The Russian delegation probably wasn't that detailed about a ceasefire, but I think this discussion on a ceasefire will continue, and we will continue to insist on a ceasefire," Tykhy said.

He also said as this process develops, "we should see more pressure on Moscow to make it more ready for real steps aimed at advancing a serious peace process."

"The second item on the agenda, of course, is a meeting of leaders, because a ceasefire, such things in Russia are only made by one person. We all understand that. That's Putin. And, of course, he is needed to make decisions on a ceasefire and other important issues. That's why President Zelenskyy openly said that he is ready for direct negotiations with Putin," Tykhy said.

Tags: #mfa #position

MORE ABOUT

18:21 13.05.2025
Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

14:19 08.05.2025
MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

20:47 07.05.2025
Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

19:59 06.05.2025
MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

21:30 25.04.2025
Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

16:42 25.04.2025
MFA: Work on finalizing text of agreement on fossil fuels may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible

MFA: Work on finalizing text of agreement on fossil fuels may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible

10:52 23.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA holds talk with Chinese ambassador about participation of its citizens in war on Russian side

Ukraine’s MFA holds talk with Chinese ambassador about participation of its citizens in war on Russian side

10:45 21.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA demands apology from American channel Fox News, which called Kyiv Russian city

Ukraine’s MFA demands apology from American channel Fox News, which called Kyiv Russian city

20:41 18.04.2025
Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Delegations stay at Dolmabahce

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

In Istanbul, Ukraine, Türkiye and USA discuss ways to achieve peace, release of POWs, return of children – President’s Office

For first time in more than three years, direct Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul – Fidan

LATEST

Kyslytsya after talks in Istanbul: Many issues can only be resolved at level of leaders

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

Intelligence Agency on approval of 1,000 POWs each: We already working on lists of people

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Ambassador Yeliseev's residence searched in connection with so-called ‘Kharkiv Agreements’ of 2010 – European Solidarity

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Starmer, Trump agree on positions after Russia-Ukraine talks

Trump ‘may’ call Putin to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

AD
AD