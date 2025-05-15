Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel together to Albania on Friday, May 16, to attend the European Political Community summit.

"We talked with the President of Turkey. Tomorrow morning we will join the summit of the European Political Community in Albania in the city of Tirana. In principle, this meeting was organized in advance. There will be more than 40 leaders there. These are our short-term plans for the near future," Zelensky said at a press conference in Ankara (Türkiye).