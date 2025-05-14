Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

Turkish officials do not expect a visit from US President Donald Trump on Thursday, but do not rule out the possibility of his arrival in the coming days, especially if Vladimir Putin joins him, and the Turkish side is already making preparations for this.

Bloomberg reported this on Wednesday, citing senior Turkish officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the planning is private.

At the same time, Trump said that he was unlikely to visit Turkey on Thursday, where peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could take place, but had previously expressed the idea that he could take part in the summit in Istanbul.